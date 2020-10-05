Traveling memorial represents children killed by gun violence in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

You might have noticed several t-shirt cutouts in front of the National Avenue Christian Church in Springfield, but what does it stand for?

“To call attention to the children who have been killed by gun homicide," said Jean Knapp with Missouri Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Thirty-five t-shirts represent the children and teenagers across the state who have been killed so far in 2020 by gun violence.

“It has increased from years passed," said Knapp.

Jean Knapp with the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America wants this traveling memorial to show community members how serious this issue is.

Knapp said in 2019, 56 children and teenagers lost their life from gun violence, and that excludes accidents and suicide.

”If suicides by gun are included, death by firearm is the number one cause of death for Missouri children," said Knapp.

Knapp said making a change starts with stricter gun laws and even contacting your state and local leaders.

“Missouri is known for its very lax gun restrictions,” said Knapp. “There are some laws that are evidence base to decrease that number. Criminal background checks for every gun sale, educating adults about safe storage.”

The National Avenue Christian Church said they’re proud to have this memorial displayed.

“There’s 30,000 to 40,000 cars that drive by here each day. If we can help bring awareness to that issue we are all for that," said Ashley Quinn with the National Avenue Christian Church.

The memorial will be here until October 8th before moving to the Brentwood Christian Church.

“We can decrease gun violence,” said Knapp. "We can. We just have to work together to do it. It’s not impossible.”

The organization is looking for more organizations to help showcase the traveling memorial.

