AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol locates 2-year-old girl from Carthage area; suspect arrested
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol located a two-year-old girl abducted from the Carthage area. Authorities in Kansas arrested the suspect.
Investigators say Brexlee Greenlee was taken by Chelsea Nicole Greenlee from 1927 Main Street in Carthage around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators considered Chelsea Greenlee armed and dangerous.
The child is safe.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.