AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol locates 2-year-old girl from Carthage area; suspect arrested

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol located a two-year-old girl abducted from the Carthage area. Authorities in Kansas arrested the suspect.

Investigators say Brexlee Greenlee was taken by Chelsea Nicole Greenlee from 1927 Main Street in Carthage around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators considered Chelsea Greenlee armed and dangerous.

The child is safe.

