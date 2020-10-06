Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol locates 2-year-old girl from Carthage area; suspect arrested

Brexlee and Chelsea Grenlee/Missouri Highway Patrol
Brexlee and Chelsea Grenlee/Missouri Highway Patrol(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol located a two-year-old girl abducted from the Carthage area. Authorities in Kansas arrested the suspect.

Investigators say Brexlee Greenlee was taken by Chelsea Nicole Greenlee from 1927 Main Street in Carthage around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators considered Chelsea Greenlee armed and dangerous.

The child is safe.

