Advertisement

Baxter County, Ark. deputies arrest teenager in deadly shooting

Prosecutors charged Baxter Morrell Stowers, 17, of Salesville, Ark. with first-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Wayne Allman, of Salesville.
Prosecutors charged Baxter Morrell Stowers, 17, of Salesville, Ark. with first-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Wayne Allman, of Salesville.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter County, Ark. deputies arrested a man wanted in a deadly shooting Monday in the Lone Rock area.

Prosecutors charged Baxter Morrell Stowers, 17, of Salesville, Ark. with first-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Wayne Allman, of Salesville. Stowers refused to make a statement or answer any questions.

Deputies responded Monday to a location on County Road 111. The shooter called 911 from the location to report he had shot and killed another man.  The cell phone call was routed to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office in Mountain View, which took the information and relayed it to Baxter County. Deputies found the victim dead. They also located a handgun believed to be used at the scene.

A judge set bond at $200,000 for Stowers. The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

I-44 crash near Mount Vernon, Mo.

Updated: 22 minutes ago

On Your Side

ON YOUR SIDE RECALL: Walmart recalls fruit sold in both Arkansas, Missouri

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Walmart retail stores are removing the recalled product from store shelves and inventories immediately.

Local

Crash closes westbound lanes of I-44 west of Mount Vernon, Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Watch for back ups on I-44 west of Springfield

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot temps return

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Even hotter temps Wednesday

Latest News

Local

Two men arrested after a deadly crash in Springfield

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
64-year-old woman killed after a box truck hit her car

News

Changes for Missouri law enforcement approved by POST Commission

Updated: 11 hours ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

News

City of Springfield approves extension of masking ordinance into 2021

Updated: 11 hours ago
Frances Watson reports.

Local

Springfield Police Department receives grant to crack down on traffic violations in crosswalks

Updated: 11 hours ago
It's the latest in a citywide effort to increase pedestrian safety.

Coronavirus

Springfield City Council approves masking extension into 2021; raises capacity at special events

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The new ordinance also raises the capacity of special events on public property from 25% to 50% of the occupancy limitation of the space, based on square footage of the area.

News

Faith leaders speak out about the possible extension of Springfield’s masking requirements

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Some Springfield church members made their voices heard Monday before Springfield’s city council meeting.