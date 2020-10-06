Baxter County, Ark. deputies arrest teenager in deadly shooting

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter County, Ark. deputies arrested a man wanted in a deadly shooting Monday in the Lone Rock area.

Prosecutors charged Baxter Morrell Stowers, 17, of Salesville, Ark. with first-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Wayne Allman, of Salesville. Stowers refused to make a statement or answer any questions.

Deputies responded Monday to a location on County Road 111. The shooter called 911 from the location to report he had shot and killed another man. The cell phone call was routed to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office in Mountain View, which took the information and relayed it to Baxter County. Deputies found the victim dead. They also located a handgun believed to be used at the scene.

A judge set bond at $200,000 for Stowers. The shooting remains under investigation.

