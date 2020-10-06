Faith leaders speak out about the possible extension of Springfield’s masking requirements

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some Springfield church members made their voices heard Monday before Springfield’s City Council meeting.

Just before the meeting more than 70 people, many from Hope Baptist Church, joined outside of city hall to sing, pray and peacefully protest the masking ordinance. Earlier in the day, members of the group Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri held a virtual meeting with Springfield’s mayor urging him to vote yes.

“Jesus is king, he has authority not just in heaven, not just in the church but on all the Earth which includes Springfield, Mo., so we want to honor that authority which he purchased with his blood," said Pastor Joshua Jenkins.

Pastor Jenkins with Hope Baptist Church in Springfield held thirty minutes of song and prayer outside of city hall Monday. Their goal?

“Obviously we would hope that they would not extend the mandate," he said. “We’re not ignorant that, that probably won’t happen, but we just ultimately want to honor Jesus Christ. “

Pastor Jenkins and members of his church aren’t the only ones speaking up about the possibly extension of Springfield’s masking ordinance. Members of the group Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri spoke with Mayor McClure via Zoom to discuss their thoughts.

”We have another letter that we have circulated at this time in light of the need to extend the masking ordinance and we have over 150 people who have signed on to this letter because it has become clear how important and helpful and necessary masks are to protecting the public health here in the Ozarks," said Rev. Emily Bowen-Marler.

Rev. Bowen-Marler opened up the meeting by telling Mayor McClure why she felt it was her faithful duty to support the ordinance.

”Really the most important thing is that I need to show that I love my neighbor by doing what I can to protect my neighbor and in the face of a pandemic wearing a mask is what is going to do that," she said.

Pastor Jenkins said whatever the outcome is tonight:

”Even if we disagree on these things we can still be brotherly and sisterly about it., and that’s what it ought to be," he said.

Two members of the group Faith Voices were among those who signed up to speak at Monday’s council meeting in support for the masking ordinance.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.