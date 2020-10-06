ON YOUR SIDE RECALL: Walmart recalls fruit sold in both Arkansas, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Country Fresh extended a voluntary recall to include more fresh fruit sold at Walmart stores in nine states, including Arkansas and Missouri.

The recall involves "Freshness Guaranteed "cut and/or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart. The recall is a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes detected on equipment used in an area near where these products are packed. FDA discovered these findings during a recent inspection. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall affects product codes of various fresh fruit items shipped directly to Walmart retail distribution centers and sent to select stores located in AR, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MO, OK, and TX. The products were packaged in various size clam shell containers (see photos). The “best if used by” dates are between October 3, 2020 and October 11, 2020 and the products are as follows:

UPCItem DescriptionBest if used by:68113118012APPLE GRAPE TRAY w/ CARMEL 2 lbs 10oz10/7/202010/8/2020-68113118006GREEN APPLE SLICES 32oz10/8/202010/9/202010/10/202068113118007MIXED APPLE SLICES 32oz10/8/202010/9/202010/10/202068113118004RED APPLE SLICES 14oz10/10/202010/11/2020-68113118010RED APPLE SLICES 32oz10/8/202010/9/2020-68113118014CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 10oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/202068113118015CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 16oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/202068113118023SEASONAL FRUIT TRAY 40oz10/3/202010/4/2020-68113135509SUMMER BLEND 5oz10/3/202010/4/2020-68113135510TROPICAL BLEND 5oz10/3/202010/4/2020-68113118037MANGO CHUNK 10oz10/3/202010/4/2020-68113118038MANGO SPEARS 16oz10/4/2020--68113118039PINEAPPLE GRAPE MANGO BLEND 16oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/202068113118042PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 10oz10/3/2020--68113118046PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 16oz10/4/2020--68113118043PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 42oz10/10/202010/11/2020-68113118044PINEAPPLE SPEARS 32oz10/5/2020--68113118047RED GRAPES 10oz10/4/2020--68113118048SEASONAL BLEND 10oz10/3/202010/4/2020-68113118049SEASONAL BLEND 16oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/202068113118050SEASONAL BLEND 32oz10/5/2020--68113118069SEASONAL TRIO 32oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/2020

Country Fresh has not received any reports of illnesses to date. Walmart retail stores are removing the recalled product from store shelves and inventories immediately. Customers who have any recalled product on the list should not consume it and discard it immediately.

This recall is being undertaken with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Country Fresh takes food safety matters very seriously, stringently follows all mandated regulations and implements preventive measures designed to minimize potential risks. Country Fresh is working in close coordination with FDA in its continuing investigation to resolve the matter promptly and deeply regrets the inconvenience to our consumers and customers.

If you have any questions, please contact Customer Service at: 1-877-251-8300 Monday – Friday 8 AM to 5PM CST

