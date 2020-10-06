Advertisement

Springfield City Council approves body cams for police officers

The Springfield City Council had its first reading for purchasing body cams for the Springfield Police Dept. with the vote anticipated to come in early October and the possibility of having the cameras in use by the end of January, 2021.
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council voted unanimously Monday night to equip all Springfield police officers with body cameras.

Police Chief Paul Williams says he plans on buying about 240 of the square-type models from Motorola at a cost of $612,000. The money will come out of the city’s public works quarter-cent sales tax revenue sometimes known as the “pothole fund”. It’s also estimated that it will cost about $150,000 a year to maintain the program.

Williams expects the body cameras to be purchased and operational after the first of the year.

