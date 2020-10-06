Springfield City Council approves body cams for police officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council voted unanimously Monday night to equip all Springfield police officers with body cameras.

Police Chief Paul Williams says he plans on buying about 240 of the square-type models from Motorola at a cost of $612,000. The money will come out of the city’s public works quarter-cent sales tax revenue sometimes known as the “pothole fund”. It’s also estimated that it will cost about $150,000 a year to maintain the program.

Williams expects the body cameras to be purchased and operational after the first of the year.

