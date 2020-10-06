Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports a dozen new COVID-19 deaths; praises masking extension

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced another dozen deaths associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

Health leaders say the victims are all associated with long-term care facilities. In the first days of Deaths from the virus top 100 in the county.

The city of Springfield extended its mask ordinance into January 2021 at a city council meeting Monday night. Springfield’s mayor, health director and leaders from CoxHealth and Mercy expressed their appreciation for city council’s approval. Greene County Presiding Commissioner also showed support, although the county doesn’t have the same power to pass a similar ordinance.

The city of Springfield first passed its mask ordinance in July, and it would have expired in mid-October. The ordinance now lasts until January 9. The ordinance requires everyone over age 11 to wear a face mask in public, except those with health conditions that would prohibit wearing a face covering or those who are hearing impaired or communicating with the hearing impaired. You’re also exempt for things like eating and drinking, exercising, speaking or performing in front of an audience, and outdoors when you can social distance.

“I would like to express my appreciation for a city council’s decision last night,” said Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard. “We are at a stage in this response that we must continue to stay the course and city council’s action last night will continue us on a study path on our road to recovery.”

The new ordinance also increases capacity for special events on public property from 25 to 50% occupancy. CLICK HERE to read the ordinance.

