Springfield Police Department receives grant to crack down on traffic violations in crosswalks

Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At its meeting Monday, Springfield City Council accepted $21,120 for the police department to up its enforcement at crosswalks. It’s the latest in the citywide effort to keep pedestrians safe.

“You have to be the one to respond because you don’t know if they will," said Brooke Carter.

Carter, a college student, said she walks near downtown Springfield every day.

“Before I cross the street every time, I’m looking both ways, especially on the weekends. You don’t know who could be coming around the corner," Carter said.

She said there’s only so much she can do to protect herself as a pedestrian.

“Drivers need to be watching out for sure," Carter said.

From 2017 to 2019, Springfield police investigated 265 crashes involving pedestrians. Of those, 242 caused some type of injury and 13 pedestrians died.

The city of Springfield developed the SGF Yields Campaign in 2017, when only about one in four drivers stopped for someone walking. That campaign reports more drivers are stopping for pedestrians now than they were three years ago, but five people have died in pedestrian crashes just this year.

Now, the Springfield Police Department is looking to ramp up its role with a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation of $21,120. The grant will fund traffic violation enforcement at crosswalks.

Lizzie Minor, also a college student, said she used to walk a lot, but now she mostly drives wherever she needs to go.  

“I’ve always been taught, the sidewalk belongs to the walkers and the street belongs to the cars," she said.

Minor said pedestrians need to play their part.

“It’s the pedestrian’s responsibility to make sure they’re in the place they need to be and not jaywalking and being out of place," she said.

She said drivers also need to watch out, but knows many might be distracted. That’s why, she said, when she is crossing the street, she watches out, and when she’s driving, she slows down.

“You just can’t be too careful," she said.

The grant was approved with no opposition from city council.

For more on SGF Yields, and tips for drivers or pedestrians, click here.

