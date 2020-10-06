Advertisement

State of Arkansas loosens visitation requirements at nursing facilities; cases of COVID-19 slightly rise

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the directive during his weekly news conference in Little Rock.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the directive during his weekly news conference in Little Rock.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced new guidelines for visitors to nursing facilities across the state amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He announced the directive during his weekly news conference in Little Rock Tuesday.

The guidelines allow family to see a loved one if needed for a medical treatment or a compassionate care situation. Expanded visitation may occur at long-term care facilities if:

-Facility has not had a COVID-19 case in 14 days

-Meets state staffing requirements

-Facility has adequate PPE

-The facility screens every visitor, employee, vendors and contractors entering the building

Health leaders announced an additional 532 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 84,203. Testing across the state topped 6,100. Daily hospitalizations set a record with 529 patients. Deaths rose by 22.

