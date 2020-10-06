Advertisement

Taney County Health Department reports 3 new deaths related to COVID-19

Taney County Health Dept.
Taney County Health Dept.(KY3)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department confirmed the deaths of three Taney County residents due to COVID-19.

Health leaders say the first victim was a woman at a nursing facility in her 90s. The second victim is a man in his 70s. The third victim is a woman in her 40s. The death toll from the virus in the county stands at 31.

The Taney County Health Department encourages residents to take appropriate COVID-19 precautions entering the fall and winter seasons. These include physical distancing, hand hygiene, staying home when sick, and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces.

It also highly encourages residents to get a flu vaccination, as flu season is just around the corner.

“As we enter the flu and holiday seasons it is especially important to keep preventive measures in mind,” stated Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department. “Our goal is to prevent illness and the transmission of viruses. Currently, our best line of defense is human behaviors and we need our communities help to keep Taney County healthy.”

For more information contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, visit our website at www.taneycohealth.org.

