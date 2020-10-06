Two men arrested after a deadly crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A woman was killed after police say the driver of a box truck hit her car Monday night.

Police were called to people breaking into cars at an apartment complex. The two men jumped into the truck and sped off. The driver then smashed into the 64-year-old victim’s car on Bennett Street, just west of Glenstone Avenue.

Police say the men were treated for minor injuries at the hospital and then were taken to the Greene County Jail.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

