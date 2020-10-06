Advertisement

Two men arrested after a deadly crash in Springfield

Police investigate a deadly crash on Bennett Street
Police investigate a deadly crash on Bennett Street(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A woman was killed after police say the driver of a box truck hit her car Monday night.

Police were called to people breaking into cars at an apartment complex. The two men jumped into the truck and sped off. The driver then smashed into the 64-year-old victim’s car on Bennett Street, just west of Glenstone Avenue.

Police say the men were treated for minor injuries at the hospital and then were taken to the Greene County Jail.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot temps return

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Even hotter temps Wednesday

News

Changes for Missouri law enforcement approved by POST Commission

Updated: 8 hours ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

News

City of Springfield approves extension of masking ordinance into 2021

Updated: 8 hours ago
Frances Watson reports.

Local

Springfield Police Department receives grant to crack down on traffic violations in crosswalks

Updated: 8 hours ago
It's the latest in a citywide effort to increase pedestrian safety.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Springfield City Council approves masking extension into 2021; raises capacity at special events

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The new ordinance also raises the capacity of special events on public property from 25% to 50% of the occupancy limitation of the space, based on square footage of the area.

News

Faith leaders speak out about the possible extension of Springfield’s masking requirements

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Some Springfield church members made their voices heard Monday before Springfield’s city council meeting.

News

Changes to law enforcement training approved by POST Commission

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
The POST Commission made three recommendations on changes to police training, takes a step toward required background checks for the police hiring process.

Sports

Chiefs lean on D to beat Pats in COVID-19-delayed game

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The matchup between the Patriots and the Super Bowl champs was supposed to be Sunday, but it was put on pause when New England confirmed a player later revealed to be Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Later on Saturday, it same out that Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also had tested positive, forcing the NFL to postpone the game.

Local

Springfield City Council approves body cams for police officers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brian Vandenberg
Springfield City Council voted unanimously Monday night to equip all Springfield police officers with body cameras.Williams expects the body cameras to be purchased and operational after the first of the year.

Coronavirus

Four Parson staff members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor and his wife, Teresa, tested positive on Sept. 23. Neither developed serious symptoms and they announced Sunday that doctors had cleared them to return to work.