Volunteer Ozarks: National Child Health Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth honored National Child Health Day on October 5. CMNH Executive Director, Tim Siebert, sat down with Daniel Posey to discuss the importance of this day. Siebert said it’s an important time for the local nonprofit since they’re expecting an increase for families requesting direct assistance during the pandemic. He also explains how CMNH is trying to meet the needs of those families in the Ozarks through the money raised.

