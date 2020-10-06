What you can and can’t do with your leaves this fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s just about that time of year where we have to start raking up the leaves. And KY3 has what you can, and can not, do with those leaves. Not a whole lot of leaves have fallen just yet, but that will soon change. And you’ll need a rake to help you clear your yard. They pile up quickly once they start to fall, which means raking them up.

You can use big rakes.

“You can cover a lot of ground very quickly with it,” said Lowe’s Lawn and Garden Supervisor Bobby Lasater.

Or small rakes.

“Doing around flower beds and areas where it’s harder to get to,” said Lasater.

If you want to use a leaf blower.

“Wherever you blow 'em to, you’re gonna end up with a rake to rake 'em up and put 'em in a pile or in a bag," said Lasater. "Or however you wanna dispose of them.”

You can either compost them, or you can bring them to Springfield’s Yardwaste Recycling Center.

“They, in turn, will compost it and then they are able to sell it,” said Lasater.

What you don’t want to do is let them sit in your yard.

“If you leave 'em, they get wet," Laster said. "It will actually do damage to your lawn.”

And raking or blowing the leaves into the street is not only against city code, but can also cause other problems.

“If you have chemicals on your lawn, like fertilizer, whatever, it can also get down into the sewer system," said Lasater. "And it’s just not a good idea to put them in any of the sewage system.”

You can find more info about the city code and where you can dispose your leaves on the City of Springfield’s website by clicking below.

