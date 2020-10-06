Advertisement

What you can and can’t do with your leaves this fall

Soon they’ll be piling up
Soon those leaves will be piling up
Soon those leaves will be piling up(KY3)
By Robert Hahn
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s just about that time of year where we have to start raking up the leaves. And KY3 has what you can, and can not, do with those leaves. Not a whole lot of leaves have fallen just yet, but that will soon change. And you’ll need a rake to help you clear your yard. They pile up quickly once they start to fall, which means raking them up.

You can use big rakes.

“You can cover a lot of ground very quickly with it,” said Lowe’s Lawn and Garden Supervisor Bobby Lasater.

Or small rakes.

“Doing around flower beds and areas where it’s harder to get to,” said Lasater.

If you want to use a leaf blower.

“Wherever you blow 'em to, you’re gonna end up with a rake to rake 'em up and put 'em in a pile or in a bag," said Lasater. "Or however you wanna dispose of them.”

You can either compost them, or you can bring them to Springfield’s Yardwaste Recycling Center.

“They, in turn, will compost it and then they are able to sell it,” said Lasater.

What you don’t want to do is let them sit in your yard.

“If you leave 'em, they get wet," Laster said. "It will actually do damage to your lawn.”

And raking or blowing the leaves into the street is not only against city code, but can also cause other problems.

“If you have chemicals on your lawn, like fertilizer, whatever, it can also get down into the sewer system," said Lasater. "And it’s just not a good idea to put them in any of the sewage system.”

You can find more info about the city code and where you can dispose your leaves on the City of Springfield’s website by clicking below.

City of Springfield Yardwaste Recycling Center website

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying Warm Through the Weekend

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Even hotter temps Wednesday

News

New study shares views from the Ozarks on poverty

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

On Your Side

On Your Side: Rent and have older kids? Tenant shares cautionary tale

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
More college kids are living with their parents. On Your Side has a heads up if you rent.

News

Ozarks residents share their perceptions on poverty in just-released study

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
We all know that poverty is a major problem in southwest Missouri but a study released on Tuesday looks at how people in the area view that problem and what needs to be done to address it.

News

Whistleblower says Missouri’s probation and parole method putting innocent lives at risk

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

Latest News

Local

Missouri court urged to strike down ballot notarization

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Absentee voting began Sept. 22 in Missouri.

News

2 arrested for ‘noodling’ at Lake of the Ozarks. What is it, and why is it illegal in Missouri?

Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces a dozen COVID-19-related deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

The dangers of raking leaves in the fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

2 arrested for ‘noodling’ at Lake of the Ozarks. What is it, and why is it illegal in Missouri?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Two men from Camden County were charged after a 'lengthy investigation' by the Missouri Department of Conservation into allegations of 'noodling' catfish.