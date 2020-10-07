CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Chaun James Lawson, 47-years-old (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is a man charged with not paying child support in Greene County.

Chaun James Lawson is 47-years-old. Court records show Lawson has a history of domestic violence. Springfield police say he also goes by the names “Late Lawson,” and “Chaun L."

Lawson is 5′10″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Detectives say he has connections to Hazelwood, Missouri and Charlotte, North Carolina.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). If your tip leads to Lawson’s arrest, you could get cash reward of up to $1,000.

