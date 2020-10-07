Advertisement

Doctors say seasonal allergies in the Ozarks are often year around

If your nose is running still, ragweed might be the culprit through October.
Published: Oct. 7, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall might mean pumpkin patches and leaf-peeping but this year swollen eyes, sneezing, and an itchy throat could be other signs.

You could experience allergies all the way through November.

Right now pollen and allergy counts are mild but just a few days ago they were really high.

Warmer temperatures mean we are not in the clear yet.

Plants thrived this year because of the heavy rain in the spring and the hot summer. Even though cooler temperatures will be here soon, the warmer weather this week could mean that you’ll battle allergies longer.

The biggest culprit could be mold.

“In southwest Missouri, depending on the seasons our spring allergies technically get kicked off the cedar pollen, said Dr. Erich Mertensmeyer, Mercy Hospital ENT Allergist. "You can start seeing that on the pollen charts as early as Christmas. So, what does that have to do with Spring? Well, that’s when some of the trees start doing their thing. You really get into that from February to March. And then fall allergies depending if we keep kind of a warming fall we may see problems in November. So we tell our patients our seasonal allergies are almost all year round.”

So if you’re thinking about opening your windows to get in that fresh fall air as it cools off you might want to think again if your allergies are bothering you.

