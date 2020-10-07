Advertisement

Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor

President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A district court judge had rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump’s accounting firm.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling.

The Supreme Court in July ruled 7-2 against the president. It is down to eight justices after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The matter may not be fully resolved before the November election.

