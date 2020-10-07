Advertisement

Fiery Crash on West Bypass(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A fiery crash on West Bypass is under investigation.

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. near Farm Road 146, that’s south of Wil Fischer Distributing.

The fire department tells us a car and a moped collided. The operator of the moped is in the hospital, we’re working to find out the extent of their injuries. The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of West Bypass are closed. Drivers will have to find a detour.

