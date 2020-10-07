Galloway village neighbors continue to work towards stopping planned development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some Springfield residents are continuing their fight to stop a development from being built on the southeast side of town even after the city council approved the project last month.

Plans to build The Treadway development, across the street from Sequiota Park, have been in the works for years.

Though most people living in the Galloway village neighborhood say they won’t welcome the multi-story complex with apartments, shops and restaurants.

Despite dozens of meetings, changes to the blue prints and council approval, they say they’ll try one more option to try to stop the development.

“I have yet to meet somebody in Springfield that wants this development other than someone who’s going to profit from it,” said Wendy Huscher.

Wendy Huscher lives next door to where the Treadway development is supposed to be built. She and many others who live near Lone Pine Avenue have been fighting the proposed development.

“There’s no limitation on the height of an apartment complex in Galloway even after all of our recommendations that we worked on so diligently,” she said.

Shortly after the project was approved by council she learned of another way she could possibly stop it.

She said, "Just a random person that told me about it. I said, wait, what is a referendum?

A referendum is petition to get the zoning ordinance decision changed by council. Signatures of 10 percent of the total number of people who voted in the last general election must be collected. The city clerk then certifies all signatures and sends the request to city council.

“In that 30 days they can either repeal the ordinance or they can send it to an election,” said Springfield City Clerk, Anita Cotter.

She says this has only happened once, with a zoning ordinance, time in Springfield.

A referendum petition to stop a Walmart Neighborhood Market from being built on Grand was circulated. After a legal battle, the project was approved.

“Even from our foundation, from our charter, there are mechanisms in place for citizens to really become involved and utilize processes to make their voice heard,” said Cotter.

Treadway development property owner Mitch Jenkins was unavailable for an interview but released this statement:

“Having proposed to my wife Amanda in Sequiota Park 5 years ago, and now welcoming our first child into the world two days ago, Amanda and I are deeply committed to creating a vibrant addition to this community that can be enjoyed by all generations to come. Our Treadway development provides a place for local businesses, like Sequiota Bike Shop, to thrive within the four existing buildings we are preserving. We are excited to provide attractive, quality housing so more people can call “home” to the Galloway Village Community we have all grown to love.”

Huscher said, “It’s a very time consuming process. It’s definitely something that has unified not only our neighborhood but throughout the whole city of Springfield. Galloway is worth the fight.”

The city clerk says the property owner has to let this process play out though he could take legal action.

A total of 1,718 signatures of any registered voter living within city limits has to be collected by October 18.

Huscher says she’s getting help from other areas of town, like Phelps Grove and Meador Park neighborhoods. Petition drives are being held at parks in both locations.

Huscher has created a social media page with information on how to participate. You can find the link here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.