Advertisement

Gov. Parson announces CARES Act, General Revenue Funds freed up to help education in Missouri

By Andrew Havranek
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - “We are outpacing our budget forecast and recovering more jobs than the vast majority of other states," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said during his weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Because of this, Parson said the state is able to release $133 million made up of CARES Act and General Revenue funds.

“Nearly $100 Million of these funds will support K-12 and higher education," Parson said.

The State Department of Education will distribute those to individual districts.

The rest of the money the state is releasing will go to services like helping military communities, seniors and developmentally disabled citizens, and the Safer Streets Initiative.

Parson also announced more than 200,000 jobs that were lost this year have been recovered.

“Only 11 states have recovered more jobs than Missouri, putting us at 12th in the nation," Parson said.

Speaking of recovery, Parson also said he is confident more than 100,000 Missourians have recovered from COVID-19.

“I don’t think, without any doubt, that well over 100,000 people have recovered from this virus in this state," Parson said.

It’s the first time someone at the state level has announced recovery numbers. He said seeing the number of total cases is misleading.

But, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard has never given the number of recoveries all year.

KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek asked both Dr. Randall Williams of the Department of Health and the governor if that would be added to the dashboard.

“It would just be an estimate," Williams said, not committing to putting the numbers on the dashboard. “We don’t have one where we literally follow up with people and say have you completely recovered, are you having any symptoms, that type of data.”

”I wish we had the data to do that, but we don’t have the recovery rates in every county," Parson said. “You can go there and look and see the percentage of people in the hospital in the state of Missouri and you can figure out what that percentage is, and you can figure out who is out there. There’s a way you can do that. You may not get it as an exact number, but you’re sure going to get a good estimate of how many people have recovered.”

Click here to see where all the funding announced will be headed.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slightly Cooler but still Warm

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Today will be hottest of the week

News

Missouri governor releases money for CARES Act spending, education

Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

News

Woman killed in crash in Springfield remembered

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Vacationing Ozark couple evacuates Cancun as hurricane closed in

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
One Ozark couple’s vacation has been anything but relaxing.

Latest News

News

Ozarks couple stuck in Cancun, Mexico as Hurricane Delta devastates area

Updated: 1 hours ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders report 35 deaths in the first week of October.

News

Springfield woman killed by driver fleeing police, her legacy “will point others to Jesus”

Updated: 2 hours ago
Beth Adams was hit and killed Monday night. Police say they were not pursuing the driver, but he was running from police.

News

Lower grades of Springfield Public Schools may be back to five-day week soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The Springfield Public School district is considering a change in the daily schedule with an official decision expected next week. The proposal would allow Pre-K through 8th grade students to attend in-person classes five-days a week while grades 9-12 would continue to be at school only two days per week.

News

Springfield Public Schools discussing how to proceed with classroom schedules

Updated: 2 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Company offering "green" jobs through special program in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.