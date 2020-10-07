Gov. Parson announces CARES Act, General Revenue Funds freed up to help education in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - “We are outpacing our budget forecast and recovering more jobs than the vast majority of other states," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said during his weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Because of this, Parson said the state is able to release $133 million made up of CARES Act and General Revenue funds.

“Nearly $100 Million of these funds will support K-12 and higher education," Parson said.

The State Department of Education will distribute those to individual districts.

The rest of the money the state is releasing will go to services like helping military communities, seniors and developmentally disabled citizens, and the Safer Streets Initiative.

Parson also announced more than 200,000 jobs that were lost this year have been recovered.

“Only 11 states have recovered more jobs than Missouri, putting us at 12th in the nation," Parson said.

Speaking of recovery, Parson also said he is confident more than 100,000 Missourians have recovered from COVID-19.

“I don’t think, without any doubt, that well over 100,000 people have recovered from this virus in this state," Parson said.

It’s the first time someone at the state level has announced recovery numbers. He said seeing the number of total cases is misleading.

But, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard has never given the number of recoveries all year.

KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek asked both Dr. Randall Williams of the Department of Health and the governor if that would be added to the dashboard.

“It would just be an estimate," Williams said, not committing to putting the numbers on the dashboard. “We don’t have one where we literally follow up with people and say have you completely recovered, are you having any symptoms, that type of data.”

”I wish we had the data to do that, but we don’t have the recovery rates in every county," Parson said. “You can go there and look and see the percentage of people in the hospital in the state of Missouri and you can figure out what that percentage is, and you can figure out who is out there. There’s a way you can do that. You may not get it as an exact number, but you’re sure going to get a good estimate of how many people have recovered.”

