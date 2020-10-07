GREEN FOR GREENE: New program offers environmental jobs in the Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Need work? An environmental jobs program called “Green for Greene” is offering job opportunities in the Springfield area.

The program first began in Springfield a few years ago. And dozens have already taken advantage, with some working for Sunbelt Environmental Services.

The EPA Brownfield program funded “Green for Greene” with a $200,000 grant. It offers five weeks of free training where graduates earn more than a dozen certifications to prepare them for careers in the environmental field. One of the goals of the program is to help many find good paying jobs. The average pay for program graduates is about $14-per-hour to start.

Sunbelt Environmental Services has hired several graduates from the program over the past few years. The work includes lead and mold remediation, taking care of old underground storage tanks, solar panel installation, hazardous waste cleanup and even biohazard clean ups for things like the coronavirus. Company representatives say the training is not only helpful for the graduates, but very beneficial for their company.

“It’s really really a great deal to have three or four weeks worth of training already completed by the time they start,” said Chris Schaefer, Sunbelt Environmental Services. “Typically, when an individual starts with our company, if they don’t have any experience at all, the first month or two is just getting them up to speed on everything that we can do or everything we can offer to make sure they do the job safely.”

The program graduated two classes during the pandemic. And another just started. The program offers the training program multiple times a year. If you’re interested, CLICK HERE for an application. Those interested in participating in the program are encouraged to contact Cindy Bennett at cbennett@springfieldmo.gov or call (417) 841-1890

