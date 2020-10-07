Greene, Christian County Clerks say voter registration numbers are skyrocketing ahead of Oct. 7 deadline

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wednesday is the deadline to register to vote in next month’s election in Missouri.

Thousands have already registered ahead of the Nov. 3, election and Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said he expects another 6,000 more to sign up before Wednesday’s deadline.

“Right now we’ve got over 174,00 active registered voters and we’ve got 5,000 applications waiting," said Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

Schoeller said it’s not uncommon for voters to wait until the last second. He said this year could be different.

“In 2016 we had approximately 8,000 [voters register the day of the deadline], and so we’re being conservative because social media in this time period has been doing a good job of letting people know over a period of weeks versus a couple of days,” Schoeller said. "That may end up reducing the numbers we saw a couple years ago and four years ago. “

Christian County Clerk Kay Brown said voter registration in her county has spiked since the first of the month.

”From the first to the sixth, look at the difference, that’s a lot of people," she said pointing to the latest print out of her voter registration analysis.

It showed 1,850 new voters registered on Oct. 1. On Oct. 6, her analysis showed 2,700.

More than 1,000 people signed up to vote between those days, bringing the county’s total just above 63,000 registered voters.

”When we had the August election we were just a little over 61,000 [registered voters], so we have had a significant jump in the number of registered voters and we have many more to put on the system," Brown said.

If you still haven’t registered, there is still time.

“They can go to our office website, the Missouri Secretary of state’s website, Missouri Secretary of State has an online portal where they can do it," said Schoeller. “At our office we have a form and they can print that off, then they mail it back to our office as long as it is postmarked tomorrow Oct. 7, it will be counted as a registration.”

You can also check your registration status with the secretary of state. Brown said if you don’t see your name, don’t panic. She recommended trying to re-enter your address without its directional.

”That website has caused a lot of concern to a lot of voters that have called me every day and they’re just so worried about registration," Brown said. “That’s what is so concerning to me, I’ve never seen my voters in such a frenzy as they’ve been on this election.”

Brown said voters can come in to her office to vote absentee as soon as they register if they would like.

You can register to vote at your local library, courthouse, or online.

