Advertisement

Greene, Christian County Clerks say voter registration numbers are skyrocketing ahead of Oct. 7 deadline

By Kara Strickland
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wednesday is the deadline to register to vote in next month’s election in Missouri.

Thousands have already registered ahead of the Nov. 3, election and Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said he expects another 6,000 more to sign up before Wednesday’s deadline.

“Right now we’ve got over 174,00 active registered voters and we’ve got 5,000 applications waiting," said Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

Schoeller said it’s not uncommon for voters to wait until the last second. He said this year could be different.

“In 2016 we had approximately 8,000 [voters register the day of the deadline], and so we’re being conservative because social media in this time period has been doing a good job of letting people know over a period of weeks versus a couple of days,” Schoeller said. "That may end up reducing the numbers we saw a couple years ago and four years ago. “

Christian County Clerk Kay Brown said voter registration in her county has spiked since the first of the month.

”From the first to the sixth, look at the difference, that’s a lot of people," she said pointing to the latest print out of her voter registration analysis.

It showed 1,850 new voters registered on Oct. 1. On Oct. 6, her analysis showed 2,700.

More than 1,000 people signed up to vote between those days, bringing the county’s total just above 63,000 registered voters.

”When we had the August election we were just a little over 61,000 [registered voters], so we have had a significant jump in the number of registered voters and we have many more to put on the system," Brown said.

If you still haven’t registered, there is still time.

“They can go to our office website, the Missouri Secretary of state’s website, Missouri Secretary of State has an online portal where they can do it," said Schoeller. “At our office we have a form and they can print that off, then they mail it back to our office as long as it is postmarked tomorrow Oct. 7, it will be counted as a registration.”

You can also check your registration status with the secretary of state. Brown said if you don’t see your name, don’t panic. She recommended trying to re-enter your address without its directional.

”That website has caused a lot of concern to a lot of voters that have called me every day and they’re just so worried about registration," Brown said. “That’s what is so concerning to me, I’ve never seen my voters in such a frenzy as they’ve been on this election.”

Brown said voters can come in to her office to vote absentee as soon as they register if they would like.

You can register to vote at your local library, courthouse, or online.

Click here to view your county's sample ballot for the November Election.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ON YOUR SIDE: Tenant shares cautionary tale about rent and older kids

Updated: 6 minutes ago
On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds reports.

Back To School

Springfield Public Schools considers in-person learning model for second-quarter

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A final, detailed announcement will be made the week of October 12.

News

Galloway village neighbors continue to work towards stopping planned development

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Frances Watson
Neighbors continue to dispute development plans for lot near Sequiota Park.

News

Sammy Hagar, others react to death of Eddie Van Halen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reaction to the death of guitar rock god Eddie Van Halen, who passed away Tuesday at age 65 after battling cancer.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying Warm Through the Weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Even hotter temps Wednesday

News

New study shares views from the Ozarks on poverty

Updated: 3 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

On Your Side

On Your Side: Rent and have older kids? Tenant shares cautionary tale

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
More college kids are living with their parents. On Your Side has a heads up if you rent.

News

Ozarks residents share their perceptions on poverty in just-released study

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
We all know that poverty is a major problem in southwest Missouri but a study released on Tuesday looks at how people in the area view that problem and what needs to be done to address it.

News

Whistleblower says Missouri’s probation and parole method putting innocent lives at risk

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

Local

Missouri court urged to strike down ballot notarization

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Absentee voting began Sept. 22 in Missouri.