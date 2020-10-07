Howell County deputies arrest man on drug offenses after pursuit

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Howell County investigators say an arrest took more drugs off the streets.

Ryan Williamson Perkins faces drug trafficking, resisting arrest, first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies attempted to stop his vehicle on County Road 1010 north of Willow Springs. Investigators say the driver then led the deputy on a pursuit. Shortly into the pursuit, Perkins, a passenger in the car got out and took off on foot. Deputies arrested him after a foot chase.

Investigators seized 49 crams of a white crystal substance and other paraphernalia items.

