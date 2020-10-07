Advertisement

Hurricane forces move of LSU-Missouri game out of Louisiana

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Saturday’s game between Missouri and No. 17 LSU has been moved to Missouri’s home stadium and will be played in the morning because of Hurricane Delta.

The Southeastern Conference announced the move on Wednesday. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement that moving the game was in the best interest of safety for Louisiana.

The game will be played at 11 a.m. CDT in Columbia, Missouri, after being previously scheduled for Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The conference is monitoring the hurricane’s path and communicating with schools about its potential impact on other sports.

“It was critical to relocate the game to an SEC campus where SEC COVID-19 management protocols are in place and readily applied,” Sankey said in the statement. “I appreciate the cooperation of the schools who are working closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes while accommodating this change in the schedule.”

LSU (1-1, 1-1 SEC) looks to follow a 41-7 rout of Vanderbilt, while Mizzou (0-2, 0-2) is coming off a 35-12 loss to then-No. 21 Tennessee.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

