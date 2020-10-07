Lawrence County Health Department confirms 9 deaths related to COVID-19
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Lawrence County Health Department reported nine deaths on Wednesday related to COVID-19.
Health leaders report 15 deaths overall since the pandemic began. All of the recent deaths are associated with long-term facilities. Each of the victims suffered from underlying health conditions.
The county reports 755 total cases of the coronavirus since March.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.