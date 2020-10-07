Lower grades of Springfield Public Schools may be back to five-day week soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Next week Springfield Public Schools will make a final decision on possibly returning to a five-day schedule for lower grades.

“I am ecstatic that they may be going back," said Tricia Yim, a mom of a 13 year-old daughter who attends seventh grade at Pershing Middle School. “At-home learning has been a real challenge. Seven classes a day, needing assistance with her school work. She has to do that with e-mail with her teachers back and forth which is just been a real struggle for her and she just feels like she’s failing at it. It’s been a strain on our family relationship too. My husband and I work full-time jobs and it’s been really hard for us to try and assist her with things she needs help with. I certainly do appreciate the teachers much more than ever before.”

“Our promise from the beginning was that we would do everything possible to return to as normal a learning environment as possible as quickly as possible," said SPS Chief Communications Officer Stephen Hall in explaining why the district was considering making the change now. “We’ve learned a great deal since school began. We’ve heard feedback from parents of our younger students that those are the students who tend to struggle more with on-line or virtual learning and that there are many of them who need to return to the classroom environment as soon as it is safe to do so.”

So with the blessing of the local health department and consultation with the school board and public, the SPS administration will be deciding in the next week whether to go ahead with the proposed changes that would involve Pre-K through 8th grade going to five days of in-person learning. Pre-K through 2nd grade would start the new schedule on October 26th and grades 3-8 would start on November 9th.

Grades 9-12 will continue to follow the current in-person model which has classes split alphabetically and students attending schools just two days per week.

The reason they’re not changing?

“Because we know that older students have been reporting more positive cases and they have more interactions, more opportunities to socially connect," Hall said of teenagers in general being out in public more than younger children.

Currently 76 percent of SPS students are attending class in-person and there have been fewer than 200 cases of COVID-19 reported since the fall semester started resulting in the quarantine of more than 1,200 students and staff.

“That is a fairly low number when you consider we have over 24,000 students and 3,500 staff members," Hall explained. “The other important piece to note is that contact tracing has revealed that the spread in-school is very low. Most of these cases are coming from outside the school environment, they’re being reported in the school and they’re being isolated and contained.”

When asked if parents who are concerned about the increased number of days can keep their child in virtual learning on those extra days?

“That would be a decision made by the administration on a case-by-case basis," Hall said as the district’s preference is that decisions made by parents at the start of the school year to go in-person or virtual stay that way until the start of the next semester.

Those who already have their child in virtual learning full-time will see no changes.

But for those who have been longing for a return to five-day school week?

“It does make me very hopeful that we’re going to get back to more sense of normal sooner rather than later," Yim said.

It’s important to remember that the new schedule is not a done deal but an option still being considered that will be ultimately decided by the administration. An announcement is expected next week possibly coming as early as Monday.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.