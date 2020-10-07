Advertisement

Nixa License Bureau office closes after COVID-19 exposure

Nixa License Bureau Office/Nixa, Mo.
Nixa License Bureau Office/Nixa, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Nixa License Office closed this week because of a COVID-19 exposure.

The Christian County Health Department is working with those in the office to determine if employees will need to quarantine and for how long. Workers closed the office as a preemptive measure.

Any quarantining of employees will only be precautionary as those who tested positive were not in the office for the 48 hours prior to their tests. At this time, employees say they do not believe there is a risk to our customers based on the information above.

Neighboring Ozark and Republic offices remain open.

