Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in south Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday on South Kansas Expressway near the Federal Medical Center.

Investigators the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Kansas Expressway driving recklessly. The motorcyclist hit the median. The crash threw him off the bike.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. The driver was wearing a helmet. Police have not identified the driver.

