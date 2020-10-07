Advertisement

Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in south Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in south Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday on South Kansas Expressway near the Federal Medical Center.

Investigators the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Kansas Expressway driving recklessly. The motorcyclist hit the median. The crash threw him off the bike.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. The driver was wearing a helmet. Police have not identified the driver.

