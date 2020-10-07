Polk County Health Department reports 2 deaths related to COVID-19
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Health Department reports another two deaths related to COVID-19.
Health leaders say both victims were over the age of 65. One of the victims suffered from underlying health conditions. They report 17 deaths since the pandemic.
The county reports 874 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic.
