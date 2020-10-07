Advertisement

Sammy Hagar, others react to death of Eddie Van Halen

FILE - Eddie Van Halen, left, embraces his son Wolfgang Van Halen after the rock group Van Halen officially announced their North American tour during a news conference in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2007. Eddie Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
FILE - Eddie Van Halen, left, embraces his son Wolfgang Van Halen after the rock group Van Halen officially announced their North American tour during a news conference in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2007. Eddie Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)(Kevork Djansezian | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020
Sammy Hagar, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Jimmy Kimmel, Billy Idol, Nikki Sixx, Paul Stanley, Josh Gad, Tom Morello, Gene Simmons, Diane Warren and more react to the death of guitar rock god Eddie Van Halen, who passed away Tuesday at age 65 after battling cancer. Van Halen was a guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, fueled the unmistakable fiery solo in Michael Jackson’s hit “Beat It” and became elevated to the status of rock god. Kimmel called him “a great musician” while Sixx said Van Halen changed the world and called him “the Mozart of rock guitar.”

Reaction to the death of guitar rock god Eddie Van Halen, who passed away Tuesday at age 65 after battling cancer.

“Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family,” tweeted Sammy Hagar.

“Sad to hear Eddie Van Halen has passed away. A guitar innovator with a fierce spirit of musical and technical exploration. Prayers and thoughts with his family and friends,” Yusuf/Cat Stevens tweeted.

“Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. Broken heart We will miss you,” tweeted Billy Idol.

“Two of the best hours of my life were spent chatting with Eddie Van Halen. A great musician, yes - also a funny and lovely guy who will be missed terribly. Sending love to Janie, Wolf, Alex & all those who loved him,” Jimmy Kimmel tweeted.

“My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie!,” Gene Simmons tweeted.

“I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life,” Van Halen’s ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli wrote on Instagram.

“Crushed. So (expletive) crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar,” tweeted Nikki Sixx.

“Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family,” Paul Stanley tweeted.

“I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again,” Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi tweeted.

“Guitars are gently weeping everywhere. Shred In Power Eddie Van Halen,” songwriter Diane Warren tweeted.

“Apex talent. An unparalleled titan in the annals of rock n roll. One of the greatest musicians in the history of mankind. Rest In Peace, King Edward,” Tom Morello tweeted.

“It wouldn’t be an hour of the day or a day of the week in the year 2020 if we didn’t at least get 22 simultaneous pieces of awful every few minutes. RIP #VanHalen,” actor Josh Gad tweeted.

“Rest In Peace to a Eddie Van Halen, Rock God. Favorite riff: Eruption. What’s yours?,” tweeted Papa Roach.

“RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now,” heavy metal band Pantera tweeted.

“I lost my mom to cancer at 66.. too damn young. Eddie Van Halen was 65.. too damn young. Another lifetime of memories ahead of them should have been made. This hurts my heart. My mom and I would drive around in her car and blast Panama.. we both loved Van Halen music,” comedian Dane Cook tweeted.

