Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of 11 Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victims include:

  • A man in his 60s
  • A woman in her 70s
  • A woman in her 70s
  • A woman in her 70s
  • A man in his 80s
  • A man in his 80s
  • A man in his 80s
  • A man in his 80s
  • A man in his 90s
  • A woman in her 90s
  • A woman in her 100s

Health leaders report 35 deaths in the first week of October. A total of 112 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.

“There is no escaping these daily reminders that COVID-19 is not over, that it is deadly and that we all have a part to play in preventing its spread,” stated Director of Health Clay Goddard. “As the number of deaths from this virus continues to climb, we must never lose sight of the solemn role we all play to protect each other from this deadly disease.”

For more information on the preventative measures we can all take to help slow the spread of COVID-19, click here.

