Springfield Public Schools considers in-person learning model for second-quarter

Springfield Public Schools
Springfield Public Schools(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools announced it is finalizing plans for adjusting learning options for the second quarter.

A final, detailed announcement will be made the week of October 12.

Currently, 75 percent of SPS students are attending school in-person two days a week, while learning virtually three days. The remaining 25 percent of our students are learning virtually all five days.

With an enrollment of 24,000 students and 3,500 staff, SPS has experienced fewer than 200 cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 24, resulting in the quarantine of more than 1,200 students and staff. SPS requires face coverings, physical distancing, increased cleaning of facilities, and immediate quarantine for any direct contact of a positive case. As a result, a vast majority of positive cases have been isolated and contained to the original positive case, and transmission in schools is very low. The frequency of positive cases and the need to quarantine, however, are more significant for Grades 9-12.

SPS has closely monitored regional and peer school districts to assess re-entry plans. All regional peers are now offering in-person learning five days a week for grades K-5. Of the largest peer districts statewide, seven are now open for in-person learning five days a week for grades K-5. Three of Missouri’s largest districts are now open for in-person learning five days a week for grades K-12.

The district sought feedback from staff, parents, students and the community through a Thought Exchange open from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. More than 6,800 individuals participated, sharing over 9,300 thoughts and generating more than 319,000 thought ratings. Major themes include the following:

  • Teachers and support staff are working hard and their efforts are appreciated.
  • Multiple learning options for students are preferred.
  • Managing multiple learning formats can be challenging for many families and staff.
  • The district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies have been successful.
  • Continued masking requirements are essential for all students and staff.

