Springfield woman killed by driver fleeing police, her legacy “will point others to Jesus”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We know more tonight about the life of the woman killed in a car crash Monday night.

Beth Adams, 66, was killed when two young men were running from Springfield police, and the driver slammed a box truck into Mrs. Adams' car.

Police were initially called to the area of Glenstone and Bennett for reports that the two men were breaking into cars.

Beth’s pastor says this is a huge loss for so many lives she touched, along with her husband of 45 years, Ray Adams.

Beth leaves behind two adult sons and 8 grandchildren. Those who knew and loved Mrs. Adams say they loved her heart for her family and for everyone she made feel like family.

“Ray and Beth have been there... just... that’s who they are. That’s who they are. They are there for people,” said Pastor Dennis Jennings. He has known Beth for some 40-plus years.

“A lot of students come from a long way away, but Beth tried to do something special for them. She’s known for making these incredible brownies and the students just loved that. And just making their time away from home very, very special here at BBC. She was a mom here to a lot of people," said Mark Milione, president at Baptist Bible College where Ray Adams has worked for 42 years. Beth also worked there in the mail room.

When she was not at the campus, she was often at her home church, Cherry Street Baptist. In fact, it’s where she was going when she was hit and killed Monday night.

She and Ray were supposed to meet up at the church to go do home visits. Loving others in a tangible way is something loved ones say marked her life.

“My wife died of cancer and left me with 7 and 10 year old boys and Ray and Beth were living here in Springfield. They came to us in Florida and they took care of my kids. They remembered my children during that time,” said Jennings. “It [her death] is horrendous, absolutely horrendous. I think I know Ray and Beth’s heart well enough to know that these men who were involved in that... what they would want more than anything is for them to know that the Lord loves them and He died for those sins, and He would offer them forgiveness as I know Ray and Beth would. And so I hope even in this moment there are people who will hear that it doesn’t matter what you’ve done-- Jesus loves you."

The van’s driver, Andrew Hammond, now faces charges of second degree murder in this case.

The passenger, Seth Rievely, has not yet been charged.

Springfield officers say they tried to stop the pair by turning on lights and sirens. Investigators say the officer then turned off the lights and decided not to pursue the driver. About a block away, the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, and hit Adams.

Mrs. Adams funeral is at Cherry Street Baptist Church Friday morning at 10.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.