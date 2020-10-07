Vacationing Ozark couple evacuates Cancun as hurricane closed in

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Between a pandemic, Tropical Storm Gamma, and now Hurricane Delta, one Ozark couple’s vacation has been anything but relaxing.

Shirley and DJ Hooker are from Ozark, Mio. They had been planning a trip to Hawaii when it was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. Instead of canceling their vacation altogether, they booked a trip to Cancun. Despite passport delays, they headed to the St. Louis Airport Saturday for their flight.

Trouble found them at the airport, as Tropical Storm Gamma churned in the gulf and canceled their flight to Cancun. After an overnight stay in St. Louis they re-booked their flight and flew to the resort Sunday.

Monday, they enjoyed a day of relaxation.

They had no idea that Tropical Storm Delta was on Gamma’s heels. Monday the Delta rapidly strengthened to a hurricane, with landfall possible in the Yucatan Peninsula.

“The hotel resort that we’re staying at is right at the end of the Peninsula. So it was going to get hit,” Shirley said.

With the National Hurricane Center calling for life threatening storm surge and extreme winds, evacuations were issued by the Mexican government.

Their resort gathered all guests together and informed them of the evacuations. They were given one hour to collect all necessities, before boarding buses to their new destinations further south, and out of the path of the highest surge and strongest winds.

They were not allowed to bring any suitcases.

“It’s that fear of the unknown,” Shirley said about her feeling towards the evacuation, “OK, what are we going to take with us, we couldn’t take any clothes with us,” Shirley said.

Evacuations brought them to a new resort south of Cancun. They could not leave their room until the situation had been determined safe.

Early this morning, Delta made landfall as a powerful Cat. 2 hurricane, with winds over 100 mph.

While they were far from the strongest winds, Shirley said she was up nearly all night because of the strong winds.

“I messaged some of my best friends and said look, I’m really scared,” Shirley said.

DJ said the experience was similar to strong thunderstorms back in the Ozark. Winds were gusting upwards of 80 mph at their second resort.

“Trees, popping and cracking like they do back home,” DJ said.

Hurricane Delta has now passed over Cancun, with its path set on Louisiana.

Even so, the couple does not know when they will be allowed back to their resort.

“We just heard that the roads are impassable,” Shirley said.

When they do go back, they are hoping for one thing.

“To be able to have our stuff, grab a drink, and chill out,” Shirley said.

And hopefully, never experience a hurricane again

“We’re not traveling in hurricane season again,” Shirley said.

