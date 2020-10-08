Advertisement

Arkansas hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to rise

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced directives during his weekly news conference in Little Rock.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced directives during his weekly news conference in Little Rock.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of people in Arkansas' hospitals because of the illness caused by the coronavirus rose to a new high on Wednesday.

The Department of Health reported the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 rose by nine to 538 — a record high for Arkansas, a day after the state hit its highest point since early August.

About 27% of the state’s 9,112 hospital beds and 10% of its 1,002 intensive care unit beds are available, according to the state Department of Health. Sixty-five percent of ventilators in the state remain available. The state reported 242 COVID-19 patients are in ICUs.

Arkansas' confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 684 to 84,914 and its probable cases rose by 125 to 3,966. Thirteen more people in the state died from COVID-19, bringing its total fatalities to 1,482. The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said, based on a pattern the state has seen recently, cases may rise further at the end of the week following people going in for testing after a weekend.

“If the trend holds, cases may go up again toward the end of the week and then decline from there,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “Regardless, we are hoping to keep the peak this week lower than last week. Everyone, do your part.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Vice presidential debate wrap

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in one and only VP debate this election cycle.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 23 COVID-19 related deaths in 2 days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kara Strickland
We’re only one week into the month of October and Assistant Health Director Katie Towns tells KY3 there have already been 35 COVID-19 related deaths this month.

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders report 35 deaths in the first week of October.

Coronavirus

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Many families are still wondering how the scary holiday will look this year.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Lawrence County Health Department confirms 9 deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The county reports 755 total cases of the coronavirus since March.

Coronavirus

Nixa License Bureau office closes after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Workers closed the office as a preemptive measure.

National

Pence, Harris square off in VP debate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence square off in VP debate.

Coronavirus

Missouri Governor Parson releases more than $133 million in CARES Act and general revenue funds

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly $100 million of these funds will support K-12 and higher education.

Coronavirus

How to celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The CDC is urging Americans to celebrate Halloween safely to limit exposure and slow the spread of COVID-19, but many families are still wondering how this holiday will look this year.

Coronavirus

Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100M

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.