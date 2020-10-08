Advertisement

Bowyer to retire and move to Fox NASCAR coverage in 2021

Clint Bowyer walks in the garage area before a practice session, Saturday, June 17, 2017, for the NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race in Brooklyn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Clint Bowyer walks in the garage area before a practice session, Saturday, June 17, 2017, for the NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race in Brooklyn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst.

Bowyer, in his 15th full season, heads into Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs. He’s ranked 11th in the 12-driver field that will be trimmed by four for the next round.

In a media availability earlier Thursday, the 41-year-old gave no indication he planned to announce his retirement hours later. But in a a two-page letter later posted to Twitter, Bowyer said he’s moving full-time into television.

“Now I get to the point of what I want to tell you,” he wrote. “I have a new opportunity to do what’s next in my life. In 2021 my suit will no longer be fireproof. I will be joining the Fox booth on Sundays.”

Bowyer is a popular veteran who has won races for Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota during his career with Richard Childress Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing and now Stewart-Haas Racing.

He replaced Tony Stewart in the No. 14 Ford at SHR when Stewart retired after the 2016 season. But his future with the organization has been in question because Chase Briscoe, a Ford development driver in the Xfinity Series for SHR, is looking for a Cup Series ride.

Briscoe has eight victories this season and is the Xfinity Series points leader.

Bowyer has 10 career Cup wins and finished a career-best second in the 2012 standings. He’s made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

Bowyer has also had an increased role in Fox’s coverage of NASCAR and at the start of the pandemic was an in-studio analyst at the same time he was participating in the televised iRacing events. Fox dropped to a two-person booth this year of Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon following the retirement of Darrell Waltrip.

NASCAR next week visits Kansas Speedway, Bowyer’s home track, and he was asked earlier Thursday how he assessed his career as he heads home for what will be his final race.

He deflected and instead discussed the difficulties of this pandemic-disrupted season.

“COVID sucks, 2020 hasn’t been much fun for anybody,” he deflected. “This season has been tough. It’s been tough in so many different ways, on the teams, on everybody. Literally our preparation for the races is Zoom meetings. I got in the simulator to prepare. I went down to Ford and spent some time in the simulator. I did the most I could, but you’re going to these tracks with a lot of guesswork on the table still.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs welcome back Bashaud Breeland from 4-game suspension

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs began the season eagerly awaiting the return of Bashaud Breeland, the veteran cornerback so instrumental in slowing down the San Francisco 49ers and helping Kansas City win its first Super Bowl in 50 years in February.

Sports

Chiefs aim to continue mastery of Raiders at Arrowhead

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs have won seven straight against the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sports

Chiefs in tough spot amid COVID-19 positives on other teams

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The NFL and its players' association already have been in contact with the Chiefs, and daily testing continues for players, coaches and staff members.

Sports

Hurricane forces move of LSU-Missouri game out of Louisiana

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The conference is monitoring the hurricane’s path and communicating with schools about its potential impact on other sports.

Latest News

Sports

Patriots cancel practice amid reports of new positive test

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Sports Illustrated reported that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Sports

Chiefs lean on D to beat Pats in COVID-19-delayed game

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The matchup between the Patriots and the Super Bowl champs was supposed to be Sunday, but it was put on pause when New England confirmed a player later revealed to be Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Later on Saturday, it same out that Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also had tested positive, forcing the NFL to postpone the game.

Sports

Goodell: Forfeits possible for NFL virus protocol violations

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
In a memo sent to the teams Monday after a conference call involving NFL and club executives, Goodell reiterated the need to adhere fully to all of the league’s health and safety guidelines.

Sports

AP source: Pats-Chiefs all clear; no positives for Titans

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Patriots wrote on social media Monday morning, “Game day.”

Sports

Hamlin wins in 3rd overtime of Talladega’s longest race

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Hamlin made the winning pass on the 200th lap — 12 more or nearly 32 miles longer than scheduled — with a three-wide sweep coming out of the fourth turn.

Sports

St. Louis Blues: What’s next for captain Alex Pietrangelo as free agency nears?

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT
|
By Joey Schneider
Alex Pietrangelo captained the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship last year. Now, all eyes are on his future with the franchise.