CATCH-A-CROOK: Do you recognize these suspected Greene County thieves?

The woman and man tried to use a stolen debit card at a Springfield gas station.
September 16, 2020
September 16, 2020(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By Maria Neider
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

In this week’s Catch a Crook detectives want to identify a woman and man who tried to use stolen debit cards at a Greene County gas station. The victim reported her Missouri driver’s license and two debit cards had been taken from her car on September 16. The vehicle had been parked in her driveway in the 1000 block of East Camorene. The neighborhood is located south of Greenlawn cemetery.

The woman and man tried to use the cards at a gas station less than a mile from the victim's home.
The woman and man tried to use the cards at a gas station less than a mile from the victim's home.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The theft happened just before 4:00 a.m. The homeowners reported seeing a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of the car, and rummaging through the console. She took off running, when she saw the owner come out of the house to confront her. Deputy Jason Winston says the woman caught up with someone in a car who had been watching and waiting for her. The getaway car is described as a dark-colored, four-door vehicle.

Investigators say minutes after the theft, someone tried to use the debit cards to make a purchase at a Kum & Go gas station less than a mile from the victim’s home. Security cameras inside the convenience store on East Valley Water Mill Road show a woman with blonde and blue hair walk in at around 4:30 a.m. She’s with a man, investigators believe was driving the getaway car. Both of them are wearing masks when the enter the convenience store.

The woman tried to use the debit cards to buy two pre-paid Visa cards. The $150 transaction was declined, since the bank had already been notified of the theft. If you recognize the couple in the Kum & Go surveillance video, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

