Chiefs aim to continue mastery of Raiders at Arrowhead

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) breaks a tackle-attempt by Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo.. For the first time in a decade, the top seed in the AFC playoffs goes to a team not led by Tom Brady or Peyton Manning. The Chiefs haven't had a true franchise QB since Len Dawson led the Chiefs to their only Super Bowl title. But after trading up to select Mahomes in the first round in 2017, then letting him learn the ropes under Alex Smith, Mahomes responded with one of the best seasons in NFL history for a first-year starter. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Chiefs, already the first NFL team to start 4-0 in four straight seasons, will try to continue their mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders when the AFC West rivals meet Sunday.

The Chiefs have won seven straight against the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium, including a 40-9 drubbing last December, and five straight in the series overall. Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr will be trying to exorcise a host of demons when it comes to the Chiefs, while Kansas City counterpart Patrick Mahomes will be trying throw a touchdown pass in a league-leading 15th consecutive game.

LAS VEGAS (2-2) at KANSAS CITY (4-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 13

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Raiders 2-2, Chiefs 2-1

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 67-53-2

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Raiders 40-9 on Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City

LAST WEEK — Raiders lost to Bills 30-23; Chiefs beat Patriots 26-10

AP PRO32 RANKING — Raiders No. 16; Chiefs No. 1

RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (T15), PASS (13)

RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (25), PASS (20)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (9), PASS (6)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (28), PASS (3)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Raiders have lost their last seven games at Kansas City and five straight in the series. ... Las Vegas QB Derek Carr has a career rating of 63.2 at Arrowhead Stadium and lost all six starts there. ... Carr set the franchise record with his 151st career TD pass last week, breaking the mark held by Hall of Famer Ken Stabler. ... Raiders DE Maxx Crosby has three sacks the past two weeks. ... Las Vegas' Jason Witten joined Tony Gonzalez as the only TEs to reach 13,000 yards receiving. ... K Daniel Carlson has made three FGs from at least 50 yards. The last Raiders kicker with more in a season was Sebastian Janikowski with four in 2015. ... Las Vegas has converted 52.9% of third downs, tied for the second-best mark in the league. ... The Raiders have lost five fumbles the past two weeks, including three by Carr. His 27 lost fumbles are the most in the league since his rookie season in 2014. ... Las Vegas has scored a TD in the final two minutes of the first half in every game this season. ... Raiders RB Josh Jacobs has been tackled for a loss on a league-worst 12 carries out of 83 attempts (14.5%). He was tackled for a loss on just 16 of 242 carries (6.6%) last season. ... The Chiefs have won a franchise-record 13 consecutive games. Their 10-game regular-season win streak dating to Week 10 of last season is the second best in club history. ... The Chiefs have won 28 of their last 30 games against the AFC West. They are 50-14 against all AFC opponents dating to 2015. ... Kansas City is the only NFL team to allow 20 points or less in every game. ... The Chiefs are trying to start 5-0 for the third time in four seasons. They are the first with four straight 4-0 starts. ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes needs 13 TD passes in the next eight games to become the fastest to 100. Dan Marino did it in 44 games. ... Mahomes has thrown a TD pass in 14 straight games, the longest current streak in the NFL and second longest in Chiefs history. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce needs two catches to pass Dwayne Bowe (532) for the second most in club history. ... WR Tyreek Hill has TD catches in each of the first four games. The only Chiefs player to do so in five straight games was WR Chris Burford in 1962. ... Chiefs K Harrison Butker needs six points to pass Gonzalez (462) for the fifth-most points scored in franchise history. Rookie P Tommy Townsend set the Chiefs' single-game record by averaging 60.8 yards on four punts Monday night against New England. ... Fantasy tip: Carr and Mahomes may have limited opportunities by a shortened game as both teams lean on their clock-draining run games against porous rush defenses. On the flip side, that could mean big games for the Raiders' Jacobs and the Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

