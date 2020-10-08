Commercial building fire under investigation in downtown Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -Fire damaged an office inside a metal shop Thursday morning.

The fire started around 2:20 a.m. in the 100 block of East Grant at the intersection of Main Street, at Diversified Metalworkings. No one was hurt, and firefighters kept the fire from spreading into adjoining businesses.

While the building sustained external damage, Republic Fire Chief, Duane Compton said he believes the building is one of the oldest in town.

“This building years ago was the original MFA building in Republic," said Compton. "The back portion was where they stored all the feed, the front portion was the store part of it. Since then, it has been divided into two buildings, it’s a little cut-up, a little hard to navigate, especially when the building if full of smoke for our firefighters.”

Cheif Compton said the cause of the fire was suspicious, he explained it as being odd seeing as the fire started in the office area. He said Republic Police Department was called on scene to assist the fire marshal in the investigation.

Just after 6 a.m. Chief Compton said the fire is officially a criminal investigation, and the police department will take over.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.