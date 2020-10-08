CoxHealth CEO reports spike in hospitalizations among COVID-19 patients
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Steve Edwards, President and CEO of CoxHealth, reports a spike in hospitalizations among COVID-19 patients.
Edwards tweeted Thursday that CoxHealth started off the morning with 91 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, which he called a “high water mark.” According to the tweet, Edwards believes CoxHealth facilities in Springfield have more hospitalized COVID-19 patients than anywhere else in the state.
In response to several Twitter replies, Edwards says Springfield “appears to be trending down” in hospitalizations, but that’s not the case for some nearby rural areas.
Additionally, Edwards added that CoxHealth is quickly developing three sites in Springfield in the case hospitalizations continue to rise.
As of Thursday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 155 hospitalizations, including 58 Greene County residents. Health leaders also report nearly 8,000 cases and 4,700 recoveries since the pandemic began.
