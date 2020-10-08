CoxHealth CEO reports spike in hospitalizations among COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Steve Edwards, President and CEO of CoxHealth, reports a spike in hospitalizations among COVID-19 patients.

Edwards tweeted Thursday that CoxHealth started off the morning with 91 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, which he called a “high water mark.” According to the tweet, Edwards believes CoxHealth facilities in Springfield have more hospitalized COVID-19 patients than anywhere else in the state.

Started off the morning with 91 Covid positive patients admitted to the hospital. This is a. high water mark, and we believe it is likely the current highest number of any hospital in the state. Please show our staff understanding and patience as we deal with this surge. — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) October 8, 2020

In response to several Twitter replies, Edwards says Springfield “appears to be trending down” in hospitalizations, but that’s not the case for some nearby rural areas.

Additionally, Edwards added that CoxHealth is quickly developing three sites in Springfield in the case hospitalizations continue to rise.

Great question Kristi. We are quickly developing three of these sites in Springfield to help us create overflow capacity. We are prepared to triage a high volume of respiratory virus patients as we expect the complicated convergance of flu, respiratory and COVID this fall. — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) October 8, 2020

As of Thursday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 155 hospitalizations, including 58 Greene County residents. Health leaders also report nearly 8,000 cases and 4,700 recoveries since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.