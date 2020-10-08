Advertisement

Crash causes significant traffic delays along James River Freeway

Crews investigate crash on James River Freeway.
Crews investigate crash on James River Freeway.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash has caused significant traffic delays in the eastbound direction of James River Freeway.

Traffic has been shut down in the eastbound direction near Fremont. Drivers are being diverted at the National Avenue exit while crews investigate and encouraged to avoid the area.

The extent of injuries and other details from the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

