Deputies say motorcyclist fired shots on Glenstone near I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man is on the run after Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies say he fired shots while driving a motorcycle Thursday morning.

The gunfire happened on Glenstone near I-44 around 2:00 a.m. The man crashed into the median after he saw deputies, he then ran off.

We’re told the bullets didn’t hit anyone.

Deputies are working to find out if the motorcycle was stolen and if the man was targeting anyone, or if the shots were fired randomly.

