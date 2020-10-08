Advertisement

Drone video shows surfer’s close encounter with shark

‘It looks like it’s going for my leg and it’s changed its mind.’
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A former pro surfer had a close encounter with a shark in Australia.

Matt Wilkinson was surfing at Sharpes Beach in Ballina when the 5-foot shark appeared.

A drone operator from Surf Life Saving NSW spotted the shark and alerted Wilkinson via loudspeaker.

The organization flies drones over beaches in the area to protect swimmers and surfers from dangers like sharks.

“I got to the shore feeling a bit weird and the lifeguards showed me the footage and I realized how close it came without knowing it was there,” Wilkinson said. “It looks like it’s going for my leg and it’s changed its mind.”

Wilkinson has won three Championship Tour events in the World Pro Surf League.

There have been at least six fatal shark attacks in Australia this year, according to the Australian Shark Attack File at the Taronga Conservation Society Australia.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

National Politics

Trump campaign proposes delaying 2 remaining debates by a week

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign proposes delaying the two remaining debates by a week to allow them to be in person.

National

Newspaper: Trump official ignored virus rules at wedding

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
About 70 guests, including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, wore tuxedos and ball gowns but no masks at the indoor wedding.

National

Phone records lead to Pennsylvania father charged in rape, death of 10-month-old daughter

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Police in Pennsylvania have charged the father of an infant child in her sexual assault and death after investigators said they discovered several Google searches on his phone.

Latest News

National

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and JILL LAWLESS
She joins a handful of American poets who have received the prize, which has been dominated by novelists since the first award in 1901.

National Politics

Pelosi: Public needs to know president's health

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
'Before he got the virus and admitted to it, when was his last negative test?' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked during a briefing Thursday.

On Your Side

ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER RECALL: Prestone recalls antifreeze due to child packaging failure

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
This recall involves 14 different models of pre-diluted or concentrated antifreeze sold under six different brand names.

National

Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta; state says to prepare immediately

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. John Bel Edwards is using telephone and text messages to urge Louisiana residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

National

Surfer's very close shark encounter

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
A surfer has a terrifying close encounter with a shark without even knowing it.

National Politics

Appellate judges let 2020 census continue through October

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As of Tuesday, 99.7% of households nationwide had been counted, a figure that surpassed the completion rate in 2010, according to the Census Bureau.