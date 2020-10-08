Advertisement

Greene County Clerk reports thousands of new registrations ahead of Nov. 3 election

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Clerk’s Office reports thousands of new voter registrations among residents ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Wednesday marked the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary election.

According to the clerk’s office, since the start of 2020, more than 17,000 people have newly registered to vote in Greene County with their registrations considered active.

The Greene County Clerk’s Office is working to process nearly 6,500 registrations.

Since the start of September, the clerk’s office reports nearly 3,500 new registrations have became active.

Greene County could see thousands of first-time voters in the upcoming election. The clerk’s office reports more than 6,000 new registrations that are active involved people between the ages of 18 and 24.

