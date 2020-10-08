Many hand-delivering mail-in ballots to Greene County clerk

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With election day less than a month away, more and more absentee and mail-in ballots are starting to arrive at the Greene County Courthouse. And more than usual this year, are hand-delivered.

Greene County voter Lois Cowan has the same reason as many others this year for avoiding the polling place.

“I didn’t want to stand in line with the COVID-19 at my age,” Cowan says.

So she got an absentee ballot and just hand-delivered it at a table in the historic courthouse rotunda. The Greene County Clerk’s office is seeing significantly more people than usual this year do the same thing. You can’t drop off your regular mail-in ballot, without an absentee excuse. But you can trade it for an absentee if you qualify. This year’s absentee ballot includes an excuse for those at-risk for COVID-19.

Some dropping off their ballots worry about fraud, their ballot getting lost or delayed in the mail, or any kind of mistake that could lead to their vote not being counted.

“Well, you hear all this stuff and I thought, I think I’m just going to bring it down and put it in the box,” says Cowan.

“Human error does potentially get greater when you begin to mail ballots versus people coming and voting in person,” says Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller. “So we encourage, if you can vote in person, absentee, do that, or if you can vote on election day.”

But Schoeller says they’re used to receiving ballots in the mail and are prepared.

“Here locally in Springfield, our postal service does a tremendous job of returning those ballots to us, sometimes literally the day after,” Schoeller says.

He promises they’ll do everything they can to get the count right.

“Just be careful before you assume fraud,” says Schoeller. “There are times that human error does happen.”

Speaking of fraud, if you try to vote more than once, for instance, in two different states, Schoeller says, expect to hear from federal prosecutors.

The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is October 21. If you do mail in your ballot, Schoeller recommends sending it no less than a week before election day.

