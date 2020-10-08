Advertisement

Missouri principal sorry for demanding girls at volleyball game remove shirts

Volleyball
Volleyball(MGN Online)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RIVERSIDE, Mo. (AP) — An interim principal at a Kansas City-area high school has apologized for storming onto the volleyball court and demanding that the girls team take off their racial unity T-shirts before a game.

The shirts were emblazoned with the words “Together We Rise” and three raised fists in different skin tones.

WDAF-TV reports that the Park Hill South School’s girls volleyball team wore the T-shirts for warm-ups before their Sept. 29 game. Interim principal Kerrie Herren made them take them off. He has since repeatedly apologized, saying he made a mistake and that the girls can wear them from now on.

