Missouri principal sorry for demanding girls at volleyball game remove shirts

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (AP) — An interim principal at a Kansas City-area high school has apologized for storming onto the volleyball court and demanding that the girls team take off their racial unity T-shirts before a game.

The shirts were emblazoned with the words “Together We Rise” and three raised fists in different skin tones.

WDAF-TV reports that the Park Hill South School’s girls volleyball team wore the T-shirts for warm-ups before their Sept. 29 game. Interim principal Kerrie Herren made them take them off. He has since repeatedly apologized, saying he made a mistake and that the girls can wear them from now on.

