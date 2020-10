CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol is investigating a drowning of a kayaker on Truman Lake.

John R. Everhart, 51, of Clinton, Mo., died while in the water Tuesday at 3 a.m.

Investigators say Everhart exited his kayak to swim to shore. He drowned about 40 feet from the boat ramp.

