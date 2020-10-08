ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER RECALL: Company recalls ceiling fans sold at Lowe’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harbor Breeze is recalling an indoor ceiling fan after reports the globe over the light comes loose and falls.

The company manufactured the Kingsbury fan before December 2018. They sold at Lowe’s nationwide from April 2010 through December 2018 for about $230.

The company reported 76 reports of the light globe falling, leading to a few laceration injuries. Consumers should immediately contact the company to request a new owner’s manual and light kit label to help ensure correct installation of the light globe. Call toll-free at 877-239-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, via email at HKCRecall@hkcus.com or online at www.hkcfans.com for more information.

