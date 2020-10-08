ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER RECALL: Prestone recalls antifreeze due to child packaging failure

Prestone is recalling several of its antifreeze products because they do contain proper child resistant packaging required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

This recall involves 14 different models of pre-diluted or concentrated antifreeze sold under six different brand names: Prestone®, AutoZone®, Highline®/Prime Guard®, Supertech®, Prime® and Starfire®. The one-gallon antifreeze bottles are black, gray, orange, white or yellow. The brand is printed on the front of the antifreeze. The products' caps did not rotate enough during manufacturing to engage the child resistant mechanism, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

The date code and model numbers can be found on the back informational panel of the product. CLICK HERE for model numbers.

The products sold at Ace Hardware, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Highline, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Pep Boys and Walmart stores nationwide and online from January 2020 through May 2020 for between $10 and $22.

Prestone Products toll-free at 888-269-0750 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.prestone.com and click on Safety Notice at the top of the homepage for more information.

