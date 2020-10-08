Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Tractor scam surfaces on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and eBay

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you scroll on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or eBay, be aware of this scam.

A woman in Billings thought she found a great deal on a tractor, but it was a big lie.

She lost $2,000.

“I decided to tell people, because I have to step out of my embarrassment and out of my shame,” said Darlene Eck as she laughed.

Eck says she knows what you’re thinking.

“People will say you should have known. You are so stupid. They’re right. That’s exactly how I feel, but I just want others not to do it either,” she said.

Darlene and her husband started a garden. They borrowed a neighbor’s tractor. Then one day, while looking on Craigslist, she spotted one for sale. A 2013 John Deere 4120 with a loader and backhoe for $14,000.

“It was the kind of tractor he wanted. The size he wanted. He has been looking for a really long time,” Eck said.

The description read it’s in excellent condition and was recently serviced. She emailed the so-called seller. She was told the tractor is in Nebraska. The seller said he was about to transfer to the Air Force Base in Pearl Harbor.

“It was more believable because he was in the military. He claimed he was,” Eck said.

Eck was instructed to use her debit card and download the Cash App. Then send a $2,000 deposit through eBay Buyer Protection Program. It was sent as a Bitcoin Purchase.

“I don’t know what’s a Bitcoin. I’ve never heard of a Bitcoin,” she said.

Bitcoin is basically digital money. Eck made a three-way call to the so-called seller with her husband on the line. Her husband caught on quick.

“Darlene, this guy is a scam. The guy heard him say he’s a scammer. I thought Oh my God,” she said.

Eck canceled her debit card. Then called the real eBay, which confirmed the invoice number she got is bogus.

Darlene filed a complaint with Attorney General. It was transferred to the Federal Trade Commission.

Typically, what happens here is a swindler will take a legit ‘for sale’ listing and steal the photos and description then make one of their own. It’s a fake listing.

If you found an item on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace and the seller wants you to use the eBay Buyer Protection Program, use caution. Also be skeptical of low ball offers and sob stories from the seller.

See the item in person before sending money. Meet at a safe place, like a police station. If you’re shopping on eBay check the seller’s history and feedback.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dead grass and dried up watering holes, farmers feeling impacts of extreme drought

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Leah Hill
Drought conditions here in the Ozarks continue to worsen. The region has not had substantial rain since May.

News

ON YOUR SIDE: Tractor scam surfaces on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and eBay

Updated: 21 minutes ago
On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds reports.

National

Doctor: Trump safe for public return on Saturday

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s doctor says he fully anticipates Trump can make a “safe return to public engagements” on Saturday.

News

To report mask ordinance violation in Springfield, call 911

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
If you're wondering where to call to report a violation of Springfield's mandatory mask ordinance the Springfield Police Department wants you to call 9-1-1...even though it's not an emergency.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clouds hang around but still warm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
A few storms possible Friday

Latest News

Sports

Bowyer to retire and move to Fox NASCAR coverage in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Bowyer, in his 15th full season, heads into Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs.

Local

Police investigate stabbing in Springfield; man sent to hospital with injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Police Department investigates a stabbing Thursday evening in the city’s northside.

News

Health leaders, Burrell Behavorial focusing on mental health impacts of pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

Local

Crash causes significant traffic delays along James River Freeway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A crash has caused significant traffic delays in the eastbound direction of James River Freeway.

Coronavirus

Arkansas reports biggest 1-day increase in total virus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the latest increase a “sober reminder” of the virus' threat in the state.