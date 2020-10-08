Pedestrian struck by truck dies in Nixa, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash killing a pedestrian Wednesday night in Nixa, Mo.
Police responded to Mount Vernon Street (Route 14) and Main Street around 7:45 p.m.
Investigators say the driver of a truck struck the pedestrian in the road. The driver cooperated with police.
The pedestrian later died at a Springfield hospital. The victim’s name has not been identified.
The crash tied up traffic at the busy intersection.
