Pedestrian struck by truck dies in Nixa, Mo.

Police investigating pedestrian crash in Nixa, Mo.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash killing a pedestrian Wednesday night in Nixa, Mo.

Police responded to Mount Vernon Street (Route 14) and Main Street around 7:45 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of a truck struck the pedestrian in the road. The driver cooperated with police.

The pedestrian later died at a Springfield hospital. The victim’s name has not been identified.

The crash tied up traffic at the busy intersection.

